Stray

Stray gets ready for its arrival on Xbox consoles

Bluetwelve and Annapurna's cyberpunk cat simulator is making the jump to Microsoft consoles and is already ESRB rated.

Stray was one of the most popular indie titles of 2022 and was in fact one of the big winners of The Game Awards night, winning Best Debut and Best Indie Game. And it looks like the lovable kitty will continue his journey through the city, now on Xbox consoles.

Stray has received ESRB rating for ages 10+ (for moderate fictional blood and violence) for the Xbox One and Xbox Series versions. Until now we were unaware that a version for these consoles was in the works, so we'll probably have the official announcement on June 11 during the Xbox Showcase conference.

Have you played Stray yet?

Stray

