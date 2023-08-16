Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Stray

Stray climbs to the top of the sales charts on Xbox

Even being over a year old, fans are still flocking to this feline adventure.

HQ

There is no doubt that Stray was one of our favourite games when it was released last year. Something that was completely in line with the opinions of players around the world, there was simply no getting away from BlueTwelve Studio's almost purr-fect game.

Now that it has finally been released for the Xbox, the success has not been long in coming, and the game has clawed and climbed its way to the top of the sales charts at a rapid pace. Incredibly fun and well-deserved, of course, and with over two million copies sold, we now fervently hope for a sequel.

Do you want more kitty adventures?

Stray

