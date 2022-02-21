Strategy JRPG Relayer is releasing a demo this week

HQ

Developer Kadokawa Games and publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment has announced that they are releasing a demo for their upcoming strategy JRPG title Relayer later this week, on February 25, Friday, to be precise.

If you don't know, Relayer is a "robot SRPG set in a sci-fi alternate reality, in which Starchildren—humans who have been granted special abilities—take on an extraterrestrial threat". In short: players will use robots to fight in fully 3D stage maps. (For more details you can check here.)

The game is set to launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 24, 2022, and the demo releasing this time will be available on both platforms mentioned above. According to the announcement, this demo will feature the first 2 chapters of the main story with nine stages included, plus 12 Battle Simulator stages. The save data can be transferred to the full game if you decide to purchase it, so you can pick up from where you left off by the time Relayer launches officially. The highest level you can reach in the demo will be 30 (in the full game the maximum level is 300).

Does it interest you?

Thanks, gematsu