Pathway

Strategy game Pathway is on its way to Nintendo Switch

You can pre-order the game now and there's currently a 20% discount.

Pathway is a strategy RPG with an "Indiana Jones style storyline" and turn-based gameplay, developed by Robotality and published by Chucklefish. The game was initially released on PC back in April 2019. We did quite like it and gave it a 8/10 score, you can find our review here if you're interested in knowing our thoughts about it.

Now, Pathway is ready to start a new adventure on another platform. It was announced that the game will land on Nintendo Switch on May 27. Pre-order is open on eShop right now with 20% off discount price, you can also find more details on this page.

Check the Switch announcement trailer below.

