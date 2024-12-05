Strategy builder City Tales - Medieval Era has been announced

As part of the PC Gaming Show, developer Irregular Shapes has just announced its strategy builder City Tales - Medieval Era. This is a game that supposedly will offer a "fresh take on the genre" of city builders, an experience which will let players "unleash their creativity by constructing large-scale medieval cities."

As for how the gameplay works, we're told that it is about giving players the tools needed to plan, design, and draw cities of various districts that resemble medieval townscapes, all with a hand-painted artistic flair. This will include being able to use over 50 different resource types to construct over 60 unique building properties, with procedural technology showing each building being built in real-time. The gameplay will even stretch as far as being able to add Great Wonders (like cathedrals or marketplaces) to your cities.

"We're very excited to finally reveal City Tales - Medieval Era, our first project since we founded the studio in 2022" says Rémi Malet, founder at Irregular Shapes. "As city-builder passionate players ourselves, we're taking a step forward in the genre to create an innovative medieval game that puts creativity first while offering satisfying building and management systems. Can't wait to see the players constructing medieval cities next year".

With City Tales - Medieval Era set to debut as an Early Access project on PC sometime in 2025, you can see the announcement trailer, as well as a few screenshots below.