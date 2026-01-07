Strasbourg appoints former Wolves manager Gary O'Neil to replace Rosenior

HQ

Gary O'Neil, former manager for Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth, has been appointed as new manager for Ligue 1 club Racing Club de Strasbourg, following the departure of Liam Rosenior to Chelsea. Strasbourg announced it on Wednesday, one day after Rosenior's appointment, and will debut on Saturday against Avranches in Coupe de France.

Gary O'Neil, 42, retired from football in 2019, after playing for teams like Portsmouth, West Ham United, Bristol City, and Bolton Wanderers. As a manager, he worked for AFC Bournemouth in the 2022/23 season and later for Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he was fired in December 2024.

"It's a club with a unique history, incredible passion, resilience, and of course loyal supporters who want to see this team play well and be successful. We have an exciting group of players and clear ambitious objectives for the season. My focus is on working hard with the squad to give everything for the club's success", said O'Neil.

Strasbourg is seventh in Ligue 1, the same position Rosenior led the team last season, granting them qualification for UEFA Conference League, where they recently qualified for round of 16.