Stranger Things VR, the game that puts us in the shoes of the villain Vecna, has been announced

We're still recovering from the fourth season of Stranger Things that premiered this year, where we met the villain Vecna and whose battle has left the main characters and the town of Hawkins in a critical state. But Netflix still has more plans for the dark character from the Upside Down World of Stranger Things beyond the streaming platform, and has just unveiled a short teaser showing us a VR video game where the protagonist is the villain of the series.

Developed by Tender Claws, Stranger Things VR will be an experience of action and psychological terror in which we will have to face creatures from the Upside Down, and it seems that also against Eleven herself. Its estimated release date is winter 2023, so it is very likely to be released in the first quarter of 2024.

Netflix continues to focus on growth in the industry, and after the debut of some titles on the platform, such as the wonderful Oxenfree, Stranger Things will be available on the major VR platforms from launch. You can check out the trailer below.