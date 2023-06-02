Stranger Things VR shown off at Meta Quest, lets you play as Vecna

HQ

The last and final season of Netflix's beloved TV series is still at least a year away, depending on how long the Hollywood writers' strike actually lasts. But already this autumn you will be able to return to the Upside Down. During the Meta Quest Showcase, we got a closer look at the upcoming Stranger Things VR - which is now confirmed to be coming to Quest 2 and Quest Pro in a few months.

The game, first announced in November last year, was showcased with a new trailer where Vecna was allowed to explore The Upside Down and fight all sorts of creatures. According to preliminary information, it will also be possible to dive into the memories of famous Stranger Things characters such as Billy Hargrove and Will Byers.

Do you think this looks exciting?