Stranger Things VR launches later this month

Netflix decided to kick off its Geeked Week with an entire day dedicated to Stranger Things. This felt like a peculiar decision because the streamer isn't ready to show off any of the upcoming final season of the show, meaning instead this day was all about reminiscing about past moments of the show and also revealing that the Dead by Daylight collaboration is back.

But thankfully there was also a more significant announcement, as Tender Claws has used the day to announce the official release date for Stranger Things VR, revealing that the title will arrive on Meta Quest platforms on November 30, 2023.

We're told that this game will explore "the world of Stranger Things from the never-before-seen perspective of Vecna as he explores unknown realities, forms the hive mind, and enacts his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins."

To add to this, a batch of gameplay has been shown off for the VR title, and you can take a look at that below to see whether Stranger Things VR is going to be the game for you.