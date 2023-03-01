Stranger Things villain wants to play Scarecrow in Batman

HQ

It's not known who the villain will be in the sequel to The Batman, with some hoping to see Barry Keoghan's Joker causing mayhem, while others are hoping to see lesser known bad guys take the center stage as Batman's enemy.

One person who definitely known how to play a scary evildoer is Jamie Campbell Bower, most known for his role as the Stranger Things supervillain Vecna. During Comfest 2023, Geek House Show asked Bower if there are any roles in DC or Marvel that he would be interested in, and it turns out there is:

"There's been a lot of chatter about Scarecrow recently, that would be cool. To do that, that would be fun."

There will be two Batmans going forward, one in the dedicated Batman movies, and one in the DC Universe, so several bad guys will be needed. We could definitely see Bower as an excellent Scarecrow, and think he would be a great fit in Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman sequel which premieres in late 2025, but what do you think?