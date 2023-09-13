Stranger Things unveils a new teaser

HQ

Stranger Things remains one of the most popular TV shows of our time. The fifth season is on the way, but production cannot continue until the current Hollywood strikes are over. This didn't stop fans from getting hyped when the official Twitter/X account for the show dropped a short teaser.

The teaser shows a ruined part of Hawkins, with a flickering Scoops Ahoy sign atop the rubble. This isn't some clue at how ice cream will defeat Vecna, though, and it isn't actually related to Season 5 at all.

Instead, it's an advert for the new ice cream line that's coming out, tied to the TV show. This is going to disappoint some fans, but really we shouldn't expect anything about the upcoming season until production can be resumed.