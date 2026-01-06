Stranger Things to return next week for One Last Adventure

HQ

Stranger Things came to an end on New Year's Day, or did it...? Netflix has revealed that it has another treat in store for fans of the long-running series, a new project that will debut as soon as next week and offer a glimpse into the making of this last batch of episodes.

Known simply as One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 Documentary, this is an all-access behind-closed-doors look at the show and what went into creating its epic conclusion.

It includes emotional table reads, glimpses at what goes on when the cameras aren't rolling, nods to the past, and more. And all of this will become available to Netflix subscribers soon, as the premiere date for the documentary is set for January 12, with the trailer for the project available to gawk at below.

HQ

If you haven't watched the finale for Stranger Things yet, and you probably should if you intend to watch this documentary, you can see our review of the last-ever episode of the show here.