Stranger Things theatre play is coming to Broadway

One of the additional ways to consume Stranger Things content is to head to the theatre to catch the Stranger Things: The First Shadow play. This has been in production and available to watch in London's West End for a little while now, but soon the play will be crossing the pond and opening on New York's Broadway too.

This has been confirmed by Netflix, who reveals that the production will be opening on Broadway in March 2025, with ticket sales for the undoubtedly very popular play going up for general sale as soon as September 17.

As for what Stranger Things: The First Shadow is about, the synopsis states: "Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."

Will you be heading to the Marquis Theatre in New York to catch this play production?

