Stranger Things: The First Shadow play will seemingly be coming to Netflix

Stranger Things may be wrapped up and done now that the fifth and final season has arrived, but there are still plenty of ways to continue indulging in the sci-fi fantasy world. For one, an animated series is coming to Netflix soon, and beyond that, the streamer may eventually also be offering a filmed version of the West End/Broadway prequel play known as The First Shadow too.

As per Collider, it's said that performances for the show this week on Broadway have all been cancelled so that it can be filmed with the intention of eventually coming to the streaming platform. The dates that have been cancelled span February 10-14, meaning if you happen to find yourself in New York during this time, you might not be able to catch the show in-person.

We do now have a trailer for the play too that never actually confirms that it will be coming to Netflix, but the premium filmed nature does add fuel to the fire that suggests it's on its way to the streaming giant.

No dates are given either, meaning we'll just have to stay tuned to hear more on this front.