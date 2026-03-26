Stranger Things: Tales from '85 gets a brand new trailer

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If you're craving more Stranger Things, Netflix has just released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Tales from '85, the animated spin-off of the series that looks set to be a fairly ambitious attempt to expand the universe.

The series takes place in the winter of 1985, smack dab in the middle between seasons two and three, and returns to a snow-covered Hawkins where something sinister lurks among the shadows. Here we're thrown back into the lives of Eleven, Mike, Dustin and the rest of the gang, alongside a few new faces to spice things up.

The most obvious change is, of course, the style. Instead of live-action, Netflix is going with animation this time, drawing some inspiration from the decade the series has so lovingly made its own. The trailer hints at a somewhat playful and lighthearted tone, with a bit of adventure, mystery, and (of course) monsters. Behind the series, we still find the Duffer brothers as executive producers, while Eric Robles leads the project.

The premiere is set for April 24, and you can check out the trailer below.