Stranger Things star teases ending: "It felt perfect"

After almost a decade since Stranger Things first premiered, it finally comes to an end this year. Eleven, Dustin, Hopper, and more will finish their stories, and while we won't know how it all ends until later this year, Mike Wheeler actor Finn Wolfhard has teased how he felt about the conclusion to his character's story.

Wolfhard has been playing Mike since he was 13 years of age, and a lot has changed since then. While he's now 22, the actor still has an attachment to the character, he tells People, and is glad to see how his ending turned out.

"I was so happy with his ending, and I don't know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy," he said. "I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don't know, it felt perfect."

While this doesn't tell us exactly what happens to Mike, at least we know that the actor portraying the character doesn't think the ending is a total dud. We'll have to see who lives and who doesn't quite make it out alive in the climatic finale of Stranger Things later this year.