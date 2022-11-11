Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown hated eating waffles

She needed a spit bucket to avoid gagging.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In Europe, we love our waffles, especially the Belgian version. And they need to be freshly made. America loves waffles as well, but they don't necessarily need to be fresh. There is actually brands with frozen waffles being sold literally everywhere, the most famous one being Kellogg's Eggo.

These have become pretty famous outside the US thanks to the Netflix hit show Stranger Things, as it it the favorite food for the protagonist Eleven. But as it turns out, the actress playing her, Millie Bobby Brown, isn't crazy about Eggo at all. Quite the opposite even. In a Wired show on Youtube, she said:

"No, I don't. People think I do, but actually in Stranger Things I had a little spit bucket next to me and I'd spit into it because I couldn't swallow the waffles because I'd gag."

Would you like to try Eggo, or do you prefer waffles freshly made?

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown hated eating waffles


Loading next content