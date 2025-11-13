Stranger Things set to get McDonald's Happy Meal featuring limited edition collectible figures

HQ

Stranger Things fans are eagerly awaiting the first batch of episodes from the final season, and if they're looking for something to snack on to make that wait go by a little quicker, it seems McDonald's has them covered. In the UK and Ireland, KFC has teamed up with Stranger Things for a special burger, while things are a bit different overseas.

As reported by BloodyDisgusting, Stranger Things is getting a collaboration with McDonald's for a new Happy Meal. This Happy Meal has already been spotted in Portugal and Spain, and comes with a limited edition collectible toy of one of six characters, including the Demogorgon, Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Will, and Lucas.

There's no word yet on if these meals are coming to the US or which territories they'll be in, but we imagine that they might skip the UK as that could mean a clash between KFC and McDonald's. No free toys for us, then.

This is an ad: