Stranger Things: Season 5 Volume 1 didn't need any major deaths as kids being taken was "the low point"

If you have watched the first Volume of Stranger Things' fifth and final season, you will be aware that no one actually dies in the episodes. That might somewhat disappoint fans who were hoping for massive narrative events of the manner, but there is a reason for this.

The Duffer Brothers recently spoke with Variety, where they explain that Volume 1 was intended to not be too bloody but that Volume 2 should step things up, even if it won't be a "Red Wedding".

Ross Duffer begins by explaining: "Once we decided we knew we wanted to do the Will power stuff this season, we knew that that's how we had to end Volume 1. So there's the low point of all the kids being taken, but the high point of Will has these powers. That was always the discussion. Vecna taking these children was the low point we needed for the end of Volume 1."

Matt Duffer then answered the question about Volume 2 being less bloody, to which he noted: "The show is not "Game of Thrones." I'm hoping it surprises people. But there's no Red Wedding, if that's what you're asking. That would be depressing."

The next batch of Stranger Things episodes will debut on December 25, all before the grand finale on December 31. Check out our review of Volume 1 here.