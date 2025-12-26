Stranger Things: Season 5 - Vol 2 (Netflix)

HQ

Warning: Spoilers for Season 5, Volume 1 ahead

The first four episodes of season five made me happy. With a little perspective, there was perhaps a little more to criticise than I did at the time, but I stand by the 8 rating I gave volume 1. After almost a month of waiting, we get the sequel. It brings us even closer to the inevitable end - not just of this season. But of the whole series. A series that in many ways will go down in history as one of the best and most original things Netflix has offered. It has, without exaggeration, been a success for the streaming service and it will be exciting to see what they fill this void with when the credits for the last episode roll in just over a week.

So, where were we when it last ended? Hooper and Eleven infiltrated the military base to discover that it wasn't Vecna being held captive at all. Instead, it was Kali, who we last saw in season two. Max and Holly were in Henry's subconscious trying to get out. Dustin, Steve, Nancy and Jonathan ended up in the Upside Down. Then there was that little cliffhanger about Will having superpowers. Episode five picks up where we left them and even though a month has passed for us, it feels quite nice that there is no time jump. It just goes on like nothing happened - almost a bit annoying when a whole world has been waiting for the continuation.

Even though Stranger Things has now largely turned into spectacular film-length episodes, where most mysteries are revealed and the rather cosy horror that characterised several of the previous seasons has been replaced by more epic action - we of course want to know how it's going to go. Or rather, end. Personally, I was on pins and needles when the clock struck two and was extremely excited about the continuation. This is the last journey towards the end. Sure, we'll have to wait a few days for the two-hour finale. But before we get there, all the characters have to get there too. In the final showdown against the super monster Vecna.

Vecna's motives are becoming clearer and clearer.

Therefore, these three episodes, which last just over three hours, are mostly a journey there. An occasionally entertaining one, absolutely. But nevertheless, it's a bit of a long road to get everything in place. All journeys, whether they started in a previous season or in this one, should lead us towards the finale. This makes Volume 2, or this second half if you will, feel both a little rushed and like it's stalling - ironically often at the same time. There are some great scenes here, and I personally think Dustin, Steve, Nancy and Jonathan get the best sequences where they are searching for the answer to what that huge wall in the Upside Down is. It's exciting and there's a good chemistry between the characters. It also feels like you have a story that leads to some revelations and also has really nice sequences. For most others, there is a lot of preparation where it is repeated that "now we should get ready and have a plan" and I do not really think you manage to balance everything. For example, Eleven feels very reduced as a character. Sure, it's never really been about her alone but about the whole gang. About the group. But now that it's split up and there's also a group of several other characters, her story is more on the sidelines.

Son and mother have many good conversations.

I would like to emphasise one thing in particular that I often thought about. That is that I think the actors do a very good job. Sure, several times I think about the fact that they are not children anymore. That illusion was broken early on in the first few episodes. But they all manage to make their characters believable. Matarazzo has always been brilliant as Dustin, and continues to be - and I also think Schnapp deserves credit as Will. In this season, he has really been given a chance to show off, and he does several scenes really well. Fisher's portrayal of Holly, who has become a real central character, is also good - although this expansion of just several characters also highlights that problem of jumping between different stories a little too freely.

I also mentioned this about it being more action than cosy horror. And yes, as the budget has increased and the popularity has become what it has become, the Duffer brothers have of course been given the opportunity to make more grandiose, and significantly more expensive, sequences. This means that you lose some of the soul and warmth that was there before - it has become more spectacle than the matinee-scented adventure it once began as almost ten years ago. They have simply lifted the curtain and show everything that can be shown.

Max and Holly get to run a lot.

Thankfully, the long-running time still leaves room for some quieter sequences. Dialogues that are supposed to play on our emotional strings appear regularly, many characters get really nice scenes and the acting is, as I said, consistently very good. A lot of it feels a bit contrived and forced - but we get nice reminders of what this gang has been through. What they have fought against. And that they have grown together, just as we have grown with them. The soul, the heart and the warmth is there, even if it's lost a bit under increasingly prominent CGI, spectacular scenes and mysteries that don't feel very mysterious. I realise that this is not a season that can offer a reboot of sorts. I'm also glad that we're getting the chance to really wrap things up - but it's also inevitable that Stranger Things has grown into something bigger and different than it once was. Like you once trudged through a creepy haunted house, you now take a racing car through instead.

Unfortunately, I think that this second volume is a notch worse than the first. I thought beforehand that it would be the other way round. That said, there are still some really good sequences here, although this time the flaws have become more apparent. If there's one thing this stretch before the finish line has mainly succeeded in doing, it's getting me excited for the final. So, when the rockets have fallen silent on New Year's Eve, I will sit there excitedly and keep my fingers crossed for an ending that makes me really happy. I will of course come back if you succeed in this.