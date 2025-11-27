Stranger Things: Season 5 - Vol 1

HQ

Hawkins is in quarantine and guarded by patrolling soldiers, kilometre-long fences, and rigorous regulations over who is let in and out. Season 5 picks up the threads as if the events of last season happened relatively recently. For us however, it has been over three years since we last saw the gang go up against the super-villain known as Vecna. The kids have now become young adults, and sure, it stings a little to see that some of them are halfway to 30 while we are still expected to buy that the characters they're playing are roughly ten years younger. You forget that rather quickly though, and at the core I'm mostly just happy and satisfied that it's still the same actors we've now followed for nine years - even if clothes, makeup, and hairstyles don't entirely manage to sell the illusion of them being teenagers.

It all starts off very calm and sombre. The inhabitants have learned to live within the established boundaries, perhaps even lulled into a false sense of security. At least for those who don't know what lurks in the other dimension called The Upside Down. But our main characters haven't forgotten anything. On the contrary, they are naturally hunting the monster that has killed and harmed so many of their friends. The first episode neatly picks up most loose threads. Lucas visits Max in the hospital, Dustin mourns his dead friend Eddie, and it begins surprisingly subtle and serene. However, it doesn't take long before you notice just how much more large-scale this is, and will become as the season progresses.

If there was something I was afraid of with this finale, it was that the charm and the more quiet, personal moments we've had in previous seasons would disappear entirely. But even though Stranger Things has transformed into something bigger and darker. With older, more hardened characters who are ready for what's coming. It all feels natural and the transition is handled well. The soul is intact and everyone gets their moments. It can be something as simple as a tender dialogue between a mother and her son or between two friends. You understand that this is the last dance and that everything needs to come together, so even framed within high production value there is humour and warmth.

And what's more, the show still really sells that special 80s feeling. Stranger Things has always been about this. The Spielberg-scented mix of E.T., The Goonies, and everything that it itself obviously is and manages to be. Exciting, charming, slightly spooky, and epic. Much of this final battle also benefits from the fact that we've followed Eleven, Hopper, and the others for such a long time. Especially considering how TV shows have a tendency to come and go rather quickly nowadays. Sure, there's some unnecessary exposition and not all plotlines manage to stay interesting, but in the end they all tie together rather well and the bigger budget really shines through, with plenty of epic action sequences. Though I still don't understand the point of the substantial episode length, as it definitely could have been trimmed down.

However, it's hard not to like it for everything it offers us. The four episodes released so far add up to just over four hours in total. And it doesn't matter much that Netflix wants us to keep subscribing for another month, as we'll have to wait until Christmas and New Year's Eve to see how it continues and ends. It feels like there is enough here to digest from what we've got.

I've liked Stranger Things from the beginning. Above all, I think Season 1 and 4 succeeded the best. Season 2 and 3 had their moments but in retrospect also feel the easiest to forget. It's obviously entirely unavoidable that expectations exist, and that they are quite high and that all of us who followed and liked this now wish for something fantastic. Season 5 starts strong. It's not perfect, it's not superb, but it's good. It suffers a little from the classic pitfalls of the series format where things could have moved along a bit faster, as there is filler to give us something that will last eight episodes. There is also an overarching feeling that we've seen quite a lot of it before. Some of the charm is also gone as the kids with a mysterious summer adventure premise is replaced by military and high-octane action taking up a large amount of space. Plus the cosy horror and atmosphere is now becoming a bit too heavy on effects, like the shark from Jaws no longer lurking in murky water but instead being constantly visible in full CGI form. But it's exciting, stylish, and also incredibly well-acted by actors who (and of course this is only natural) know their characters extremely well.

The biggest problem with splitting it up like this, apart from the fact that one would want to see everything in one go, is that it's impossible to judge as a whole. I'm sure there's another notch to reach and that they will raise everything to eleven... The episodes we now have to wait a month for will escalate it in every imaginable way, and there's no doubt about that. I believe, and hope, quite simply that the very best moments of the season lie ahead of us, but already this magnificent beginning of the end is fortunately really good.