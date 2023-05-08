Stranger Things: Season 5 put on hold

Those of us who were big fans of certain TV shows back in 2007 remember how that writers strike had major consequences for some beloved franchises, so speculations and theories have been filling the Internet since this year's Writers Guild of America strike started a few days ago. We know that highly anticipated projects like the second seasons of Andor and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will continue despite this, but another major series won't.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have gone on Twitter to announce they won't be able to start production of the fifth season of Stranger Things in a few weeks as originally planned because of the writers strike:

Not especially surprising considering the Duffer brothers are known to do pretty major changes in their scripts during production. We'll see if this puts enough pressure on the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to end this dispute sooner rather than later.