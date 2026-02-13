Stranger Things: Season 5 is now Netflix's seventh biggest season of television of all-time

HQ

We've been eagerly following the performance of the final season of Stranger Things to see how high up the all-time television rankings the show can progress for Netflix. As of this latest week, it has hopped up even further, leapfrogging Wednesday: Season 2 and now becoming the streamer's seventh biggest series of all-time.

With 128.5 million views, the season is edging ever closer to becoming the most-watched Stranger Things season to date. After another 12 million views, it will overcome Stranger Things: Season 4, and reach sixth in the all-time charts.

It should be said that it could jump up a few places in the rankings soon, as overcoming Stranger Things 4 puts it very close to overcoming Adolescence and Squid Game: Season 4, with the latter at 145.8 million views. If it does so, it will be Netflix's fourth biggest season of TV ever. However, going further might be unreasonable since reaching third will mean overcoming Squid Game: Season 2 at 192.6 million views.

The interesting thing is also that despite the very long episodes, Stranger Things 5 falls behind Stranger Things 4 in total hours viewed, with the final season hitting 1.336 billion hours viewed while the penultimate one topped out at 1.838 billion. Still, it's comfortably one of Netflix's most-viewed shows of all-time in this category, with only Squid Game's first and second season, Stranger Things 4, and Wednesday's first season ahead of it.

How much further up the rankings do you expect Stranger Things 5 to climb?