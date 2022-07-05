Stranger Things: Season 5 is not going to be as long as Season 4

HQ

Last week we finally came to a conclusion of the fourth season of Stranger Things. While most of us was really happy with it and thought it was the best since the first season, most of us probably will agree that it was very long.

Speaking to Collider, the Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the show) admits that it went on to be longer than planned, while also revealing that the fifth and final season won't be as lengthy. Matt Duffer said:

"We thought Season 4 was going to be eight [episodes], and they were going to be regular length. So if you had interviewed us before four, that's what I would've said. I think we're aiming for eight again. We don't want it to be 13 hours. We're aiming for more like 10 hours or something. I think it's going to be longer than Season 1 because we just have so much to wrap up, but I don't think it's going to be as long as Season 4."

Ross Duffer explains why we can expect things to move faster next time:

"This season, for instance, it was two hours before our characters even realized the monster was killing people in Hawkins. They know what the threat is now, and so that will help speed it up."

Did you mind the length of the fourth season, and what did you think of it?