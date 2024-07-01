Stranger Things Season 5 is "basically eight movies"

HQ

Stranger Things really upped the ante with its fourth season, by delivering a collection of episodes that lasted significantly longer that what we became used to and ultimately resulting in several 60+ minute episodes all ahead of a couple of feature-length finales. It seems like this stance is being only accentuated in the coming Season 5.

Because while the season has been in production for a while, there is no clear sign as to when filming will end and when Stranger Things will be back on Netflix. Maya Hawke, known for playing fan-favourite character Robin Buckley in the show, has spoken about this and shared a bit of a clarification all in an appearance on the Podcrushed podcast.

"It takes a long time to write each season and a long time to shoot them. We're making basically eight movies."

Needless to say, it looks like we're in store for a jam-packed and super-sized conclusion for one of Netflix's most popular original series.