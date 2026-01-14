Stranger Things: Season 5 climbs to sixth on Netflix's English series all-time chart

HQ

Last week, we reported on the first complete viewer figures for the final season of Stranger Things on Netflix, noting that the tri-premiere format and the massive anticipation behind the show actually led to numbers that were perhaps lower than expected. For a major series to be concluding, mostly over the holidays, and offering three separate premiere opportunities, the fact that it raked in just over 100 million views did seem quite low. But Stranger Things has legs, and it has continued to find success.

The latest updated figures on Netflix's charts show that Stranger Things: Season 5 is now the sixth most-viewed English series of all-time on the streamer. It has clocked 115 million views, meaning it has surpassed Bridgerton and The Queen's Gambit, and very soon it will also overcome Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and likely even Wednesday: Season 2, at 115.6 million and 119.3 million views, respectively.

Likewise, this increase in viewer figures means that Stranger Things: Season 5 has breached into the total TV Top 10 chart, as it is ninth overall, behind five English shows and all three seasons of Squid Game. To this end, the overall chart is now arranged as such.

Top 10 Netflix shows of all-time by views:



Squid Game: Season 1 - 265.2 million

Wednesday: Season 1 - 252.1 million

Squid Game: Season 2 - 192.6 million

Squid Game: Season 3 - 145.8 million

Adolescence: Season 1 - 142.6 million

Stranger Things: Season 4 - 140.7 million

Wednesday: Season 2 - 119.3 million

Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - 115.6 million

Stranger Things: Season 5 - 115.0 million

Bridgerton: Season 1 - 113.3 million



It should be said again that the sheer duration of the last season of Stranger Things does mean that its hours viewed eclipses much of the list, with the total hours of 1,195,900,000 beating out every show above except for Squid Game's first and second season, Stranger Things: Season 4, and Wednesday: Season 1. This list is as follows.

Top 5 Netflix shows of all-time by hours viewed:



Squid Game: Season 1 - 2,205,200,000

Stranger Things: Season 4 - 1,838,000,000

Wednesday: Season 1 - 1,718,800,000

Squid Game: Season 2 - 1,380,100,000

Stranger Things: Season 5 - 1,195,900,000



How much further up these lists do you think Stranger Things: Season 5 will progress?