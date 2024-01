HQ

A month has gone since Deadline claimed the fifth season of Stranger Things was set to start production in January. The Duffer brothers refused to confirmed this back then, but now they do.

Netflix confirms Stranger Things: Season 5 has entered production, and does so with a picture of most of the main cast gathered in the same room, including Linda Hamilton. We still don't know who she'll be playing or anything else new, however, but it safe to say more will be revealed in the coming months.