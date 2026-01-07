Stranger Things: Season 5 breaks into Netflix's 10 most popular English shows of all-time chart

HQ

According to Netflix's own charts, Stranger Things' fifth and final season has finally broken through and made it into the Top 10 Most Popular English shows list. Following returning to the streamer in late November 2025 and then concluding on New Year's Day almost six weeks later, the popular series is said to have raked in 105.7 million views so far, which is enough to secure ninth on this all-time list.

While this might be impressive, you would have expected the show to reach further heights, especially since it has had three separate premieres and yet is still being eclipsed by projects like The Queen's Gambit, Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Adolescence.

The one area that Stranger Things: Season 5 does have near the entire competition beat however is in the hours viewed category, as the massively long last season has attributed almost 1.1 billion hours viewed, which is higher than anything on this except for Stranger Things: Season 4 (1.8 billion hours) and Wednesday: Season 1 (1.7 billion hours).

It should also be said that Stranger Things: Season 5 is expected to continue climbing up the rankings as it continues to rake in views. This should see it rocket up the list, as a further 10 million views (it got 31 million views in the last week alone, so this is more than doable) will see it reach fifth and overcome Dahmer.

Likewise, if we combine English and Non-English shows on Netflix, Stranger Things: Season 5 doesn't even crack the top ten, as all three seasons of Squid Game and the fourth part of Money Heist have all outperformed the season, by quite some margin too when looking at Squid Game.

Are you surprised or shocked by Stranger Things: Season 5's numbers so far?