Stranger Things season 5 begins filming this June

There are very few shoes that have a grip on the world like Stranger Things does. As the paranormal series manages to up its stakes with each new season, fans are eagerly anticipating season 5, which will be the show's last.

As reported by Collider, David Harbour has recently confirmed when Stranger Things season 5 will begin filming. According to Harbour, the fifth and final season will begin shooting in June.

This doesn't exactly line up with a release date for the final season, but many are now expecting it to arrive some time in the later half of 2024. With what appeared to be a miniature apocalypse heading to Hawkins in season 4's final moments, a lot of fans are going to be saddened to hear they'll have to wait a while for the conclusion of the show.

