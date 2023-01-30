Stranger Things Season 5 begins filming in May

The fifth season of the TV phenomenon Stranger Things is set to begin filming in May, as revealed by Noah Schnapp during an Instagram live stream.

Schnapp plays Will Byers in the show, and will likely have a big role to play in its fifth and final season. We don't know much else about the conclusion of Stranger Things, but we can imagine there's going to be some mayhem and monsters of the Upside Down.

With filming beginning in May, we definitely won't see Stranger Things season 5 until 2024, and probably later in that year as well.

However, with the hype around the show, Netflix can be sure there will be some big viewing figures whenever it does release.