Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 trailer shows the crew taking the fight to Vecna

HQ

It's not too long until we can check out the final two episodes of the penultimate season of Stranger Things, as Season 4 Vol. 2 is set to debut on July 1. But ahead of that date, Netflix has shared a full trailer for this couplet of lengthy episodes to give an idea as to what the cast will be getting up to in them.

As we previously reported following the release of a few images by Netflix, the trailer does show Natalie Dyer's Nancy facing down with Vecna, but likewise also shows the character in enough supporting scenes that it seems like the massive cliff-hanger at the end of Vol. 1 will be for nothing. Similarly, we are shown Hopper, Joyce, and the crew in Russia facing off with the Demogorgon that was trapped there.

Catch the trailer for yourself below to get an idea of what the final two episodes will offer up.