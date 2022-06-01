Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 has had a record-breaking debut

HQ

Fans have been absolutely flocking to the new season of Stranger Things on Netflix, at least that's what the various broken records suggests.

As revealed by Stranger Things' official Twitter account, Season 4 Vol. 1 was the biggest English language TV Series debut of all-time for Netflix, a release which saw the show reach the number one spot in 83 different countries. It was also revealed that this made for over 268.79 million hours viewed so far, which is an absolutely astronomical amount.

This also comes as Obi-Wan Kenobi - which started streaming on the same day that the new Stranger Things season released - broke various viewer records for Disney+ as well.

If you haven't already, you can read our review of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 here, and can look to catch the second volume when it releases on July 1.