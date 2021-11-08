English
Stranger Things Season 4 is coming in Summer 2022

We're going back to Hawkins in summer.

Netflix has finally put a time frame on when we'll be heading back to the town of Hawkins for another round of supernatural action. Stranger Things Season 4 will officially be hitting the streamer in Summer 2022, and while we don't have an exact release date for when that will be, we do officially know the episode list and the episode names of what is to come.

Revealed by the Stranger Things Twitter account, the episodes are:


  • The Hellfire Club

  • Vecna's Curse

  • The Monster and the Superhero

  • Dear Billy

  • The Nina Project

  • The Dive

  • The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

  • Papa

  • The Piggyback

The nine episode season was given its release window following the release of a new teaser trailer as well, which showed the cast getting on with their lives and preparing for "the best spring break ever", although if we had to hedge our bets, things will probably not end up going that way. Check out the teaser trailer below.

