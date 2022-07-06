Stranger Things Season 4 has surpassed 1 billion hours viewed says Netflix

HQ

There's no denying that Stranger Things has been absolutely enormous for Netflix, especially since Season 4 started at the end of May. But just how successful is the real question? Well, according to Netflix's own statistics, the answer to that question is incredibly successful, as Season 4 has joined a very exclusive club on the streamer by notching up over 1 billion hours (1,151,240,000 to be exact) viewed in its first 28 days on the service.

For comparison, the next highest series on the English shows list is Bridgerton: Season 2, which tallied up 656,260,000 hours in its first 28 days, almost half of what Stranger Things 4 managed. In terms of the series that holds the record for most hours watched in its first 28 days, that still falls to Squid Game, which is at around 500 million views ahead of Stranger Things 4 as it stands.

As a bit of extra colour, on the first week that Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 was available, the series netted 286 million views, and likewise the first week for Vol. 2 ended up drawing in over 300 million views, which was enough to push the show into the Top 10 category on the streamer in 93 different countries. This success has also seeped into former Stranger Things series as well, as Stranger Things 1, 2, and 3 ended up in the Top 10 in 79, 59, and 52 respective countries.

