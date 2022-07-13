Cookies

Stranger Things Season 4 has been nominated for 13 Emmys

That includes outstanding drama series.

Stranger Things Season 4 has done really well in the eyes of fans and critics alike, as not only has the season become the most-watched English show on Netflix of all-time, but it has also received 13 Emmy nominations.

As Variety reports, these nominations are for:


  • Outstanding drama series

  • Production design for a narrative period or fantasy program

  • Casting for a drama series

  • Single-camera picture editing for a drama series

  • Period and/or character hairstyling

  • Period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic)

  • Prosthetic makeup

  • Music supervision

  • Sound editing for a comedy or drama series

  • Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series

  • Special visual effects in a season or a movie

  • Stunt coordination for a drama series, limited or anthology series or movie

  • Stunt performance

It should be noted that due to the second volume of the season releasing after the Emmy nomination cut off point that all of these are applying to just the first seven episodes that dropped on Netflix on May 27. Likewise, out of all the nominations that the show received, neither Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, nor Winona Ryder got nominated, despite all three being submitted for supporting actress and lead actress awards.

