Stranger Things Season 4 has been nominated for 13 Emmys

Stranger Things Season 4 has done really well in the eyes of fans and critics alike, as not only has the season become the most-watched English show on Netflix of all-time, but it has also received 13 Emmy nominations.

As Variety reports, these nominations are for:





Outstanding drama series



Production design for a narrative period or fantasy program



Casting for a drama series



Single-camera picture editing for a drama series



Period and/or character hairstyling



Period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic)



Prosthetic makeup



Music supervision



Sound editing for a comedy or drama series



Sound mixing for a comedy or drama series



Special visual effects in a season or a movie



Stunt coordination for a drama series, limited or anthology series or movie



Stunt performance



It should be noted that due to the second volume of the season releasing after the Emmy nomination cut off point that all of these are applying to just the first seven episodes that dropped on Netflix on May 27. Likewise, out of all the nominations that the show received, neither Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, nor Winona Ryder got nominated, despite all three being submitted for supporting actress and lead actress awards.