Stranger Things returns to Netflix with immense viewing figures, 60 million views for Season 5 so far

2025 has been an exceptional year for Netflix already, as Squid Game's third season drew in whopping viewing figures, as did the return of Wednesday, all while KPop Demon Hunters shattered all movie records for the platform. Seemingly, 2025 will end with another record-breaker as Stranger Things' fifth season has already arrived with a bang.

The first Volume of episodes have already drew in a staggering 59.6 million viewers on the platform, which while not enough to break into Netflix's Top 10 English shows of all-time yet (and a far distance behind Wednesday and Squid Game), it's worth remembering that these figures are just a taste of what's to come, as the second Volume and the Grand Finale will debut in December.

If these figures are accurate representations of what's to come, Stranger Things' last season should reach just shy of 180 million views on Netflix, which would be enough to be the second biggest English show ever, but a reasonable assumption is that viewer figures will peak over the holidays as fans consume the full season in one go and have more time to watch hours and hours of Stranger Things.

So, it wouldn't be unreasonable to say that Stranger Things' last batch of episodes may soon become Netflix's biggest TV series of all-time, a feat that would require notching up over 265.2 million views to overcome the first season of Squid Game.

Have you seen Volume 1 yet? If not, don't miss our review of the episodes.