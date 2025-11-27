Stranger Things returns to Dead by Daylight in January

HQ

We're all basking in the return of Stranger Things right now, as the first Volume for the fifth and final season of the show has debuted on Netflix. This moment, these emotions, they are all things we'll also be feeling in late December, when the second Volume and the grand finale last episode drops on December 25 and 31. But clearly this won't be the last time that we get wrapped up in the lore that surrounds the town of Hawkins and the unusual realm of the Upside Down...

Following Dead by Daylight and Netflix collaborating for a Stranger Things chapter back in 2021, we are now promised a return, in the form of a second chapter that is launching in 2026. We don't have any firm information and details about what this will offer, other than the teaser that all but confirms Vecna will arrive as a killer to bolster the ranks that already features a Demogorgon.

It's also somewhat fair to assume that this second chapter will introduce more heroes and characters, as the last chapter only featured Nancy and Steve as survivors, likely because the rest of the kid-cast was too young to be stuck into a video game where they were being brutally torn to pieces by monsters and serial killers. Now however, despite the ages of their characters in the show, these actors are fair game...

We don't have a firm date for this collaboration's arrival, but we do know that it starts in January 2026. Aside from Vecna, who else would you like to see from Stranger Things in Dead by Daylight?