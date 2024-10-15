Stranger Things released as a board game

Good news for all of you who can't get enough of the classic board game Risk and also happen to like Stranger Things. The two brands have collaborated and put their heads together to create a Stranger Things Risk.

The game is said to be designed in close co-operation with the creators of the series and is simply about preventing the debris monster Vecna from reaching Creel's house. The game board will be full of famous locations from the series and will be released before the end of the year.

Experience the Upside Down in Risk: Stranger Things, collaboratively designed with the Duffer Brothers and using never-before-seen artwork from Kyle Lambert. Play as either good or evil forces, both sharing a common objective: stopping Vecna from reaching the Creel House.

The game features custom-designed territories, iconic locations from the series, and includes bespoke tokens including Vecna himself.

Will you get Stranger Things Risk?