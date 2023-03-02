Stranger Things play coming to London's West End this year

HQ

We're all eagerly awaiting information on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, but as the Duffer Brothers are hard at work on scripts and getting everything ready for the big showdown and conclusion, a new Stranger Things production has been announced.

This will be a little different to the show we've become so familiar with, as Stranger Things: The First Shadow (as it is called) will actually be a play being hosted in London's West End.

The website for the play reveals a few titbits of information, including that the story will be written by the Duffers, as well as Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, with the show directed by Stephen Daldry.

As for the plot, the synopsis is as follows:

"Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."

The cast for the play has not been revealed as of yet, and as for the exact day it will start showing, all we know is that it will be sometime in "late 2023". We do however know it will be showing at the Phoenix Theatre in the West End when it does arrive.