Stranger Things officially wraps filming for final season

Netflix has officially wrapped filming for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, with the epic conclusion slated for release in 2025. After nearly a decade of thrilling audiences, the series from the Duffer brothers is gearing up for its long-awaited farewell, though an exact release date is still under wraps.

To celebrate the milestone, Netflix has shared a post with eight exclusive behind-the-scenes photos on X, offering a sneak peek into the making of the final season. The shots showcase memorable moments, including the Duffer brothers directing, cast members bonding, and fans getting their fill of 80s nostalgia.

