Stranger Things' Noah Schapp stars in new suspense thriller The Tutor

HQ

The Tutor is a new thriller from Vertical Entertainment. Starring Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things fame, as well as Garrett Hedlund and Victoria Justice, the film is set for release later this month, on the 24th of March.

According to its description, the film follows a tutor who is tasked with instructing a billionaire's son. While this might sound like easy money, the student in question quickly develops a dark obsession with his tutor.

This leads to the tutor's darkest secrets being exposed in the film, which causes us to question if anyone is technically "in the right" at all.

Are you excited for The Tutor? Check out the trailer below: