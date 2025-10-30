Stranger Things new trailer leaked by Netflix

HQ

Later today, we'll get a new look at Stranger Things: Season 5 via another trailer from Netflix. Overnight, that trailer leaked online, and while it was only up on Netflix's socials for a brief period of time, eager fans quickly snapped it up and started reposting it.

We'll have a high quality version available when Netflix officially drops the trailer, but for now we're mostly spying details from clips posted online by fans. We've popped a link below for you to check out, but bear in mind it could be taken down by Netflix by the time you're reading this. Also, even if it's still up the resolution isn't great, so keep that in mind too.

In any case, we begin with Mike and Eleven looking out over what looks like a quarantined Hawkins, hoping that they can get out. Of course, they have plans to defeat Vecna, and reverse the end of Season 4 which appears to have turned the entirety of Hawkins upside down (get it?). We get a good dose of action before seeing Vecna reappear, grabbing Will Byers with his telekinetic powers and saying he needs his help one last time.

We'll find out what that means when Stranger Things: Season 5 airs on the 26th of November.