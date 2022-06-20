Stranger Things makes Kate Bush a chart-topper after 37 years

HQ

The fourth season of Stranger Things is currently making a splash on Netflix around the world, with critics and fans alike praising the series' newfound form. But in the wake of its success, many of the artists whose music is featured in the series have also enjoyed increased popularity, perhaps not least singer Kate Bush. Her song "Running Up That Hill" has exploded onto the scene and, thirty-seven years after its release, has now reached number one on the UK singles chart.

Incredible news for Kate Bush and it is of course great that new audiences are discovering the great 80s music. Has Stranger Things made you rediscover old 80s classics?