Stranger Things' last season will finally address what the Upside Down is and why Will was taken originally

Yesterday, Netflix officially presented the trailer for the final season of Stranger Things. The sci-fi series will commence its last run of episodes from late November, before returning in late December and then New Year's Day for the second volume and the grand finale. With this next slate of episodes planned, creators The Duffer Brothers have revealed that this conclusive season will finally provide answers to some of the show's biggest questions.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt Duffer explains the following: "So much of the season was built around the idea of coming full circle, answering many of the questions that were posed all the way back in season 1. I think the two biggest questions that we didn't really answer in season 1 that we do answer this season is 'what is the Upside Down, truly?' and 'why was Will taken?'"

We've had to wait almost ten years, but finally some questions that have been on the minds of Stranger Things fans will be answered when the last season arrives on the following dates; Volume 1 on November 27, Volume 2 on December 26, and the Finale on January 1.