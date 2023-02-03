Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Stranger Things Säsong 4 Volume 2 (Netflix)

Stranger Things is not getting an Eleven spin-off

Despite reports and rumours claiming otherwise.

A Stranger Things Eleven spin-off series is not happening, according to the writers of the show.

A Giant Freakin' Robot report claimed that such a show was happening, but the Stranger Things writers responded on Twitter by simply saying "not true." This is a pretty clear denial of the spin-off.

Of all the characters that could be explored in a Stranger Things spin-off, one of which we know is on the way, Eleven seems highly unlikely anyway. She is practically the protagonist of Stranger Things, and to have a series focusing on her would end up feeling more like a direct sequel than a spin-off.

Which character or characters do you think should star in a Stranger Things spin-off?

Stranger Things Säsong 4 Volume 2 (Netflix)

