Stranger Things is not getting an Eleven spin-off

A Stranger Things Eleven spin-off series is not happening, according to the writers of the show.

A Giant Freakin' Robot report claimed that such a show was happening, but the Stranger Things writers responded on Twitter by simply saying "not true." This is a pretty clear denial of the spin-off.

Of all the characters that could be explored in a Stranger Things spin-off, one of which we know is on the way, Eleven seems highly unlikely anyway. She is practically the protagonist of Stranger Things, and to have a series focusing on her would end up feeling more like a direct sequel than a spin-off.

Which character or characters do you think should star in a Stranger Things spin-off?