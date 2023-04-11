Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Stranger Things: Season 4 Volume 2

Stranger Things is getting an animated series

"We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving."

Netflix has announced an animated series set in the Stranger Things universe is in the works. It will be produced by the Duffer Brothers, who are currently working on the live-action show's fifth and final season.

In a new statement, the Duffer Brothers said: "We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling."

There's no release date tied to this series yet, but considering it was just announced, we can imagine it could come out after the final season of Stranger Things in 2024.

What do you want to see in a Stranger Things animation?

