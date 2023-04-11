Stranger Things is getting an animated series

Netflix has announced an animated series set in the Stranger Things universe is in the works. It will be produced by the Duffer Brothers, who are currently working on the live-action show's fifth and final season.

In a new statement, the Duffer Brothers said: "We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling."

There's no release date tied to this series yet, but considering it was just announced, we can imagine it could come out after the final season of Stranger Things in 2024.

What do you want to see in a Stranger Things animation?