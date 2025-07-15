Stranger Things gears up for final season - poster out now

HQ

The end is near for what's arguably the most iconic series in Netflix's entire lineup. With the fifth and final season just around the corner, the streamer has now released the very first official image from the production - well, technically the first poster.

It's been nine years since Stranger Things first introduced us to Hawkins, Eleven, Mike, Will and the rest of the gang. And now, with winter approaching, the story is finally coming to a close. The season will be split into three batches: episodes 1-4 premiere on November 26th, episodes 5-7 drop on Christmas Day, December 25th, and the final episode, number 8, lands on New Year's Eve, December 31st.

The poster — which you can check out below - sets the tone perfectly: dark, moody, and charged with that ominous energy we've come to expect from the show's big moments. And as a bonus, a brand-new trailer is set to arrive tomorrow, July 16th - hopefully offering more than just atmospheric teases.

So - are you hyped for the grand finale, or have you already mentally checked out of the Stranger Things universe?