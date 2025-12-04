Stranger Things Finale will be over two hours long

HQ

We knew to expect a blockbuster and massive final season for Stranger Things, with a collection of huge episodes that were essentially mini movies. We've had a taste of this in the first Volume of Season 5 and we know to expect similar for the second Volume debuting on December 25. But what about the Finale on January 1? What does that have in store?

Netflix has confirmed the runtime for the Stranger Things Finale and it will be a behemoth. To call this an episode of television is perhaps a stretch as it will mirror the runtime of films, even if it won't be the longest episode of the show...

Clocking in at 2 hours and 5 minutes, the Finale will be a long episode but not the longest, as that title still goes to the Season 4 Finale that clocked 2 hours and 19 minutes. We won't know what to expect from this episode until the second Volume concludes, but a reasonable guess is that a big fight with Vecna is on the cards and likely an encounter where some familiar faces will pay the ultimate price...

