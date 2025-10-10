Stranger Things' final season reportedly has a budget of half a billion dollars

HQ

To say that Netflix is putting a lot of eggs into the Stranger Things basket for this final season is perhaps an understatement. The last chapter of the show is set to be a behemoth unlike much else, with each episode supposedly being around the length of a short movie, and naturally television of this magnitude is not cheap to produce.

A new report from Puck News has done the rounds and stated that the budget per each of the episodes for the last chapter of Stranger Things was a whopping $50-60 million. As there are eight episodes planned this means the total budget for the final season could be as high as $480 million. Yep, just shy of half a billion dollars for one season of television...

It's unclear what needs to happen for this batch of episodes to be a success, because in a traditional box office manner, the typical estimations tend to say that the full budget for a film (marketing included) is around twice that of the production budget, meaning a $250 million film would need to crack half a billion to 'break even'. As Stranger Things is only a Netflix series, it's unclear how this translates, but if it was a film we'd probably be saying it has to break $1 billion at the box office to make up its costs, something only two films have achieved in the entirety of 2025 so far...

As another point of reference, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens is regarded as the most expensive film made to date with a production cost of around $447 million, meaning Stranger Things' last chapter has eclipsed even that...

The last round of episodes of the show will commence in November, December, and at the start of the New Year. Check out a trailer for the final season below.