Stranger Things' creators next series The Boroughs cancelled after one season

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Netflix has cancelled The Boroughs, the next show involving Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers, after just one season. The show, which starred Bill Pullman, Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Denis O'Hare, and more, was dubbed Stranger Things with seniors, as it followed a group of retirees who have to stop a supernatural entity from stealing time.

Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the show had Matt and Ross Duffer aboard as executive producers. There was a plan to run it for three seasons, and much of the cast and writers were ready to go for a new season. As Deadline reports, the decision to axe the show may come as a bit of a shock, considering that the writers room for Season 2 had already begun. It is noted that this is something that often happens with high-profile series.

The Boroughs came fresh off the heels of the Stranger Things series finale, and slotted itself right into that niche of a group of unlikely heroes taking on a supernatural threat. The show drew in 5.6 million views in its opening weekend, leading to a total of 9.5 million in its first week. That viewership quickly dropped, though, meaning that even with millions watching the show, Netflix couldn't quite excuse the price tag The Boroughs came with.